Amber Heard's mother has died.

The 'Aquaman' actress has been left ''heartbroken and devastated beyond belief'' after her beloved mum Paige passed away at the age of 64.

Amber wrote on Instagram on Sunday (03.05.20): ''I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul.

''She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known.

''It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years.''

The 'Danish Girl' star then thanked her friends and family for the support she and her sister Whit have received following Paige's death.

She wrote alongside photos of herself and her mother: ''This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love.

''The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.''

It is currently unclear how Paige died.

Amber's famous friends shared their support on her post, with Cara Delevingne simply commenting with a heart emoji.

Andie MacDowell wrote: ''I'm so sorry for your loss dear one.''

Stylist Karla Welch added: ''Oh amber I'm so very sorry. Sending you all our love.''

And alongside a broken heart emoji, make-up artist Katey Denno wrote: ''Oh my God, amber. My heart is with you.''