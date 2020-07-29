Amber Heard broke down in tears as she spoke about how ''incredibly painful it was to relive the break-up'' of her marriage to Johnny Depp.

Speaking on the steps of London's High Court on Tuesday (28.07.20), Amber talked about obtaining a restraining order against Johnny in 2016 after their split and reliving the ''traumatic details'' of their relationship.

She said: ''I travelled to the UK to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court.

''It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.

''I stand by my testimony in court and I now place my faith in British justice.

''Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

''I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defence legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers.

''I also wish to extend my thanks to the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety.

''And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.''

Amber, 34, was speaking after Depp's 16-day libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which he undertook after he was labelled a ''wife beater''.

However, Depp, 57, has maintained his innocence and alleged Heard was physically abusive in their relationship.

Over the three weeks of the trial, the court heard about the former couple's stormy relationship and details of Johnny's drinking and drug taking.

In a witness statement, Amber accused Johnny of verbal and physical abuse - which included screaming, swearing, punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking - along with ''extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour''.

She also claimed he threatened to kill her ''many times, especially later in our relationship'' and said he accused her of having affairs with other actors.

However, Johnny's former assistant Stephen Deuters backed his boss and said: ''At no point did Ms Heard ever mention any physical abuse and I never saw evidence of any injury to Ms Heard.

''In contrast, Mr Depp told me on multiple occasions that Ms Heard had attacked him or abused him physically and verbally.''

Johnny's attorney David Sherborn said: ''He's a generous, warm and gentle individual. He is a peaceful man. He's not the man that Miss Heard and the defendants have constantly sought to portray.''

The defendant's lawyer Sasha Wass, said: ''The approach taken by Mr Depp from the time Ms Heard obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him on May 27 2016 was as follows: to deny that he ever assaulted Ms Heard, to accuse Ms Heard of being the violent party and to reverse his role with hers.''

A verdict in the High Court trial in London is not expected to be delivered by Mr Justice Nicol until late September.