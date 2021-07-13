Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern and Donald Sutherland will feature in the voice cast of the animated film 'Ozi'.
Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern and Donald Sutherland are set to join the ensemble cast of the animated film 'Ozi'.
Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Dean Charles-Chapman are also among those lending their voice to the new movie.
The motion picture focuses on deforestation in the Indonesian rainforest, following the story of a teenage orangutan, Ozi, who is orphaned when her forest home is burnt down.
Amandla will voice the film's title character, Laura will voice her mother, Donald will voice an albino crocodile, Djimon voices Ozi's father, Dean voices Ozi's guide Chance and RuPaul voices Gurd, Mr. Smiley's son and heir.
The film is the brainchild of Keith Chapman - who is also behind the children's television global smash hit 'Paw Patrol'. Mike Medavoy and Appian Way Productions are co-producing the movie.
'Ozi' is being produced and financed by CGI Film and is in full animation ahead of a slated release in summer 2022. Tim Harper is directing the project with the screenplay written by Ricky Roxburgh.
Medavoy said: "It is a real pleasure to be part of Ozi, a film which has brought together creative minds from across the globe – spearheaded by talent from the UK – and I am happy that we have secured a stellar cast."
Adam Stanhope, co-founder of CGI Film, said: "It is a testament to the strength of the Ozi story that we have brought such influential partners and expertise on board.
"We knew that we had to assemble a global team to shine a light on an issue which can only be solved by concerted international action, so we are delighted to announce today that we have the backing of these Hollywood icons."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...
This preposterously overwrought revenge thriller is entertaining simply because it so rarely pauses for breath....