Amanda Seyfried's beloved Australian Shepherd, Finn, is a great source of ''emotional support''.
Amanda Seyfried's dog helps her feel ''at peace''.
The 'Scoob' actress - who has three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski - knows that all she needs after a tough day is to spend some time with her beloved Australian Shepherd, Finn, because he's a great source of ''emotional support''.
She said: ''The relationship between humans and animals is extraordinary. Obviously, they don't have voices but they have spirits and they have an ability to connect like nobody else.
''Whenever I have a lot of stress I just lie on my bed with my dog Finn and feel at peace, even for a moment. And that's all you really need.
''My dog can distract me from anything. He's absolutely my emotional support - he gets me - and it's the same with my other animals.''
Amanda shares a similar bond with her rescue donkey, Gus, as he has such ''calm energy''.
She told new! magazine: ''I have a donkey, Gus, who's just like a big dog. I'm really connected to him and attached to him. It doesn't make sense exactly, but I don't need to know why. It just is.
''He walks around with this calm energy that makes you feel like, 'OK, everything's going to be alright'. And thank God my daughter gets to grow up with these animals.''
Away from her animals, the 34-year-old star also has a very supportive group of friends who she's known since childhood.
She said: ''I have a group chat that I monitor daily with my girlfriends who I met when I was five. We were in kindergarten together. We had our ups and downs throughout school, but we were always friends and we rely on each other constantly.
''We're like family now. It's not always perfect, but when you grow together, it's priceless.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...