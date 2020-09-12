Amanda Seyfried has heaped praise on Meryl Streep, saying she's helped to make her a better actress.
Amanda Seyfried has credited Meryl Streep with making her a better actress.
The 34-year-old actress was nervous when she was cast alongside the screen legend in 'Mamma Mia' but she cites her co-star as her biggest inspiration and she learned a lot from sharing the screen with her.
She told new! magazine: ''The person who inspired me the most was Meryl Streep. Working with her was an incredible experience.
''When I found out I was nervous, but she is human and working with her really brought my acting ability to another level.''
The blonde beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski - will always be grateful for getting her big break in 'Mean Girls' because she had no other real plans as to what she wanted to do with her life.
She said: ''The moment that altered the course of my life was getting the part of Karen in 'Mean Girls'. I've had so many amazing roles since then, but that's where it all started.
''I never had a plan B but I was enrolled at college in New York. I never attended because I got the part in 'Mean Girls'. I guess I just would have had to see where college took me.''
Amanda is a fan of social media but thinks it is important to take a break from such apps now and again, especially if it stops ''feeling good''.
She said: ''Social media is good for the most part, but when it stops feeling good, then take a break.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...