Amanda Seyfried's mother is the ''third parent'' to her daughter Nina.

The 34-year-old actress has opened up about how her mum, Ann, helps her and husband Thomas Sadoski to care for her three-year-old daughter, Nina.

Speaking to John Molner on an episode of his YouTube series 'Molner's Table', Amanda said: ''My mum lives with us - she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky - I know I am.''

The 'Mean Girls' star continued: ''So when my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mum. She wakes up early.''

Amanda also believes the coronavirus lockdown has made her marriage to Thomas, 44, stronger and revealed that she ''recently trained'' her spouse to feed the animals properly at their New York farmhouse.

She explained: ''These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family's still together.

''I definitely think my marriage is even stronger. This [coronavirus pandemic] is hard for people.''

Meanwhile, Amanda previously admitted that she is ''lucky that there's three parents'' looking after her daughter, but joked that she needs a ''village'' to support her.

She quipped: ''And if three people could make a baby, that would be really great. It takes a village.''

The 'Scoob!' actress also admitted she is open to adding to her brood, but wants Nina to get slightly older first.

Speaking last year, Amanda said: ''I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have on my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan.''