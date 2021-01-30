Amanda Seyfried was impressed by Gary Oldman when they worked together on David Fincher's 'Mank'.
Amanda Seyfried has praised Gary Oldman as "perfect".
The pair co-star in David Fincher's 'Mank' as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and actress Marion Davies and Amanda was impressed by how down-to-earth Gary was.
She told Variety: "Gary is the perfect person to work with, because he’s not precious. If he’s feeling insecure or frustrated, or he can’t remember a line, or whatever it is that frustrates the hell out of people, it goes in and it goes out. You don’t have to touch him with kid gloves or walk on eggshells around him. He just moves on from the moment and just stays present, and it’s really amazing.
"Gary is just as present as anybody can be, playing a person who is so vastly different than Gary in a lot of ways. Gary is as funny, I think, as Herman Mankiewicz. And we — myself, Amanda, and Gary — relate to each other very similarly to the Mank and Marion relationship."
And Amanda revealed she did a lot of research in order to portray Marion.
She said: "I’m getting a lot from the writing, of course, and that’s where you start. Then I just had to watch a lot of her movies, to feel her — to feel like I’m in the room with her a little more. There was an autobiography that is hilarious, taken from memories. She had been interviewed much later in life, about a decade before she died, and it was just her recalling her life, which is amazing. She clearly had a good time.
"You collect all these things, as much as you can find. And then you’re like, 'Let’s pull the essence out of it'."
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...