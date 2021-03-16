Amanda Seyfried has admitted being recognised by The Academy with her first Oscar nomination confirms she chose the right career.
Amanda Seyfried says her Oscar nomination is "a big turning point" in her career.
The 35-year-old actress landed her first-ever Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher's biographical drama, 'Mank'.
The acclaimed movie - which centres around Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he penned the screenplay for 'Citizen Kane' - scooped 10 prizes in total, also including coveted nods in the Best Picture category, as well as Best Director for David and Best Actor for Gary Oldman.
The 'Mamma Mia!' actress - who has Nina, three, and Thomas, six months, with husband Thomas Sadoski - didn't get much sleep the night the nominations were announced because she was so "excited and anxious", while she admitted being recognised by The Academy "deepens [her] clarity" that she chose the right career path.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I'm in Georgia. My husband's working, but I didn't sleep last night. I mean I'm a sleeper. I'm really good at it, even though I have a six-month-old. We all sleep. And last night, I was excited and anxious. It's a big turning point for me in my career to be a part of something that's so recognised and for my own singular performance to be recognised. It's really nice. To be recognised by your peers — you don't expect it but when it happens, it just deepens my clarity on having chosen my career."
Amanda decided to wait for her mother to ring her to tell her if she had been nominated or not the next morning.
Asked if she watched the nominations being announced live, she replied: "I didn't. I was like, 'I'll just wait until my publicist calls me.' But [I decided I wanted to] let my mom tell me something for a change. It's always been my mom and me, like my whole career. So I'm gonna let her tell me the good news or bad news — the good or not-as-good news, which is really what it is. And so, I didn't put my ringer on and I was like, 'If I fall asleep. Great. Then she can wake me up with it.' And she did! She woke me up with the news."
She added: "[It was] a beautiful way to find out. I have not gotten on the internet yet, which is very rare for me. I would have been up before the nominations for sure. My body knew that I cared."
