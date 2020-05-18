Amanda Seyfried is a ''pro at staying home''.

The 'SCOOB!' actress - who has a two-year-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski - is a ''homebody'' so hasn't found the social distancing measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus difficult to adhere to.

She said: ''I've been practicing for isolation for a really long time. I'm a homebody, I'm a nester. I probably crocheted more before quarantine, honestly.

''I'm a pro at staying home. I just didn't ever think I was going to have to.''

The 34-year-old actress feels ''very lucky'' that both she and her husband have a lot of time to devote to their little girl without the pressures of work.

She told Romper.com: ''I only have one child and I feel very lucky because I know most of my friends have two.

''It's really difficult and their husbands are working, but my husband is not working, I'm not working.''

Amanda admitted she has always been ''afraid of everything'' and admitted the pandemic has made her feel her worries were justified.

She said: ''In terms of what's going on in the world, I was always kind of afraid of everything.

''Now, I'm just like, 'I was right. There's a lot of things to be afraid of.'''

But the 'Mamma Mia!' star doesn't have much time to dwell on her concerns as her daughter, dogs and horses keep her busy.

She said: ''I have animals to feed in the morning. They don't care about anything, they just want to get fed and that's the silver lining. I have a lot to distract.''

Once lockdown is lifted, Amanda can't wait to see her family again.

She said: ''I just want to see my family, I want to see everybody.''

The blonde beauty is particularly worried about her father, who works in a hospital as a pharmacist.

She said: ''He's alone. I feel so bad for him. He's literally alone.'' She feels for all the healthcare workers risking their lives to work through the pandemic.