Amanda Seyfried has been longing to land a role in a 'Wicked' movie adaptation since 2016.
Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a movie adaptation of the musical 'Wicked' for five years.
The 'Mank' star has revealed she sent director Jon M. Chu a clip of herself singing 'Popular' from the show with the aim of landing the role.
Speaking on Variety's 'Award Circuit' podcast, she said: "I've been campaigning for 'Wicked' for five years."
The 35-year-old actress has been taking singing lessons and regularly practices the song.
She continued: "I've never been more ready to hit those notes."
And the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star even has an idea of who she'd like to star alongside her as Elphaba, suggesting Anna Kendrick and Anne Hathaway would be ideal for the role of the Wicked Witch of the West.
She said: "For a while it was Anna Kendrick, because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto.
"At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too. She could obviously be Elphaba."
However, her first choice would be her 'Les Misérables' co-star Samantha Barks.
She added: There's nobody else like Samantha Barks.
"Samantha is my No. 1, I mean, there's no better singer in the world I think."
Amanda won't give up trying to land her dream gig, but will "let it go" by the time she is 50.
She admitted: "There's things that you will always be attached to and want to do, no matter how old you get, but if they still haven't made 'Wicked' by the time I'm 50, then fine I'll let it go."
Meanwhile, the 'In Time' star revealed her four-year-old daughter, Nina, whom she has with husband Thomas Sadoski, is showing signs of wanting to follow in her parents' footsteps as an actor.
The mother-of-two - who also has son Thomas, six months, with her spouse - said: "I think my daughter is an actor.
"I get it and it totally makes sense. It scares me, but it's also like I get it. Of course, she is. She's an actor, it's in her bones."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...