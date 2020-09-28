Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child, a son.
The 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' star has welcomed a son into the world with her husband Thomas Sadoski.
They shared in a statement posted online: ''Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.''
The couple announced the news on the two Instagram pages of charities that are close to their hearts - INARA and War Child USA.
The post on INARA's page reads: ''We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world ... #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #Babyborn #Secondchild #Newborn #INARA #WarChild (sic)''
Whilst the post on War Child USA's official social media pages added: ''We are so happy to join with INARA to be the first to announce that ambassadors Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.''
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress previously admitted that her mother is the ''third parent'' to her three-year-old daughter Nina.
She said: ''My mum lives with us - she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky - I know I am ... So when my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mum. She wakes up early.''
Back in 2019, Amanda admitted she is open to adding to her brood.
She said of the possibility: ''I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have on my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan.''
