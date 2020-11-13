Amanda Seyfried admits that it was "hard" filming a huge number of takes for David Fincher's new movie 'Mank'.
Amanda Seyfried found it "hard" filming so many takes in 'Mank'.
The 34-year-old actress stars as Marion Davies in David Fincher's biographical movie about 'Citizen Kane' scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz and was challenged by the rigorous demands of the filmmaker.
Amanda said: "It was definitely hard. But at the same time, it's like theatre in that you have the luxury of really nailing the tone and the emotion. It does feel like 'Groundhog Day', in a way, but that's how he captures things that most people don't."
Her co-star Charles Dance explained how Gary Oldman – who plays the lead role in the flick – snapped after being asked to do more than 100 takes on a dinner party scene.
He told Total Film magazine: "We did take after take after take after take. And (Oldman) said to David at one point, 'David, I've done this scene a hundred f****** times.' And Fincher said, 'Yeah, I know, but this is 101. Reset!'"
David confessed that he takes a "didactic" approach to shooting scenes and demands that performers give their best.
The Oscar-winning director said: "I'm fairly didactic about, 'These are the things that the scene needs to accomplish for me, and we will continue to play, to look for ways to underline these ideas that are as subtle as we can make them.'
"I don't think I could go into the edit room knowing that I was going to have to cut around somebody who didn't deliver. Part of it is you cast really great people and get the f*** out of the way."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Fans of the surprise 2012 hit Ted will find plenty to love in this sequel,...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
With the marriage between Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) having gone off and...
Ted (Seth MacFarlane) is getting married. The next thing the couple have on their to-do...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...