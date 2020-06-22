Amanda Seyfried has cast doubt on a third 'Mamma Mia!' movie happening.

Producer Judy Craymer teased earlier this week that she is working on an idea for another film in the hit musical comedy franchise - which is based on the musical of the same name, using the music of Abba.

However, the lead star - who plays the role of Sophie - has insisted she doesn't feel there is enough music by the 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers to make 'Mamma Mia! 3'.

Speaking of the 2018 sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', she said: ''Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on.

''Like the first story had to match the stage show.

''So it was like, they were kind of stuck.

''With the second story, it could have been anything. ''Having Meryl [Streep]'s character (Donna Sheridan) die kind of gave us so many good storylines.

''It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, no, we don't want to lose her.

''But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back.

''And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written.''

Asked about the possibility of another instalment, she admitted: ''Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other.

''That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an Island in Croatia?''

However, the 'Mean Girls' actress admitted there is every chance she may be proven wrong.

She added to Collider.com: ''So yeah, I wish there was a 'Mamma Mia 3', but I'll tell you what - I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again.

''I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.

''Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way.''