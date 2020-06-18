Amanda Seyfried's daughter ''will not let'' her sing.

The 34-year-old actress joked she has a ''complex'' about her vocal talents because three-year-old Nina - who she has with husband Thomas Sadoski - always walks out of the room or tries to shut her up when she starts belting out her favourite tunes at home.

She said: ''She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me.

''She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have.''

The 'You Should Have Left' actress doesn't want to show her daughter's face on her social media accounts until Nina is old enough to agree to it herself, but she loves showing how ''super funny'' the youngster is.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life.

''But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this three year old.

''I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will.''

Amanda recently admitted she's a ''pro at staying home'' so hasn't found the social distancing measures imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus difficult to adhere to.

She said: ''I've been practicing for isolation for a really long time. I'm a homebody, I'm a nester. I probably crocheted more before quarantine, honestly.

''I'm a pro at staying home. I just didn't ever think I was going to have to.''

And the 'Mamma Mia!' star feels ''very lucky'' that both she and her husband have a lot of time to devote to their little girl without the pressures of work.

She said: ''I only have one child and I feel very lucky because I know most of my friends have two.

''It's really difficult and their husbands are working, but my husband is not working, I'm not working.''