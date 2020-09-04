Amanda Holden is to release her debut album on October 2nd.

The 49-year-old actress dropped single 'With You', which is from 'Ghost' and pays tribute to her late son Theo, who was stillborn in 2011, on Friday (04.09.20) ahead of her new album 'Songs From My Heart' being released next month.

She said: ''People think they know who I am because they see me being loud and outrageous on the television or radio.

''That is a part of me but really I'm all about my family. This album is all the songs I've loved in my life sung for the people who mean the most to me. It's a very emotional album that everyone can relate to.

''I had a tape recorder as a little girl and would sing into it dreaming of this moment.

''There is a story behind every song on the album celebrating life, love and loss - the darkest and happiest moments in my life so far. It is literally my heart laid bare.''

Amanda has covered a number of musical hits on her debut album, including Les Miserables' 'I Dreamed A Dream', 'Not While I'm Around' from 'Sweeney Todd', Evita's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', and Chess' 'I Know Him So Well', on which she collaborates with Sheridan Smith.

Other tracks, such as 'When She Loved Me' and 'Lullaby' remind the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge - who has two daughters Lexi, 14 and Hollie, eight - of the ups and downs of being a mum, from the unconditional love to the sadness, and everything in between.

The 'Cutting It' star released her first single, 'Over the Rainbow', in May to help raise vital funds for the coronavirus crisis.

Amanda will perform live on 'BGT' on October 3rd.

'Songs From My Heart' tracklist:

1. Not While I'm Around (Sweeney Todd)

2. With You (Ghost)

3. Don't Cry For Me Argentina (Evita)

4. When She Loved Me (Toy Story)

5. Hushabye Mountain (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

6. A Thousand Years (Twilight)

7. I Know Him So Well (with Sheridan Smith) (Chess)

8. I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables)

9. Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)

10. Somewhere (West Side Story)

11. As If We Never said Goodbye (Sunset Boulevard)

12. Tightrope (The Greatest Showman)

13. Lullaby (Goodnight My Love)