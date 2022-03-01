Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi is joining Kate Moss' modelling agency.

The 51-year-old star revealed her 16-year-old daughter has been spotted by Storm - who launched the modelling careers of the likes of Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne - and she has decided to sign a deal with them.

Amanda told MailOnline: "Lexi has just signed with Storm Management this week.

"They came after her and they're very lovely and nurturing and it will be a soft, slow thing and she won't do anything until she's 18 but they want her and that's what she wants to do."

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge admitted Storm weren't the only agency interested in working with her daughter, and she revealed she and her husband Chris "support" their girl's decisions.

She added: "I have to say there was quite a number of them and there's such a different mindset to how you might think modelling agencies look after the young, but they are very nurturing and very caring, all of them.

"She has signed and made the decision to sign with them and Chris and I support her, and we are very protective but they're very keen."

Meanwhile, Amanda - who also has Hollie, 10, with Chris - admitted it was "odd" seeing her daughter take strides in her modelling career, but she's still on hand for advice if Lexi needs it.

She said: "It is odd because I remember changing her nappy and her first tantrum and suddenly, she's this little woman.

"She is bright too so I have said to her 'you can always defer university for a year and let's see what way life takes her.' "