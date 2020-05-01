Amanda Holden has released her debut single to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge had recorded a cover of Judy Garland's classic 'Over The Rainbow' from the 1939 movie 'The Wizard of Oz' for another project last year, and wanted to give back to the British health service as they have ''saved [her] life'' and her family members over the years.

She began: ''Life has taken a really funny turn but one thing that I think has become really clear is that we are all in this together.

''And more than ever, we've reconnected with love and hope during this time.

''The wonderful team at Marks & Spencer have designed these beautiful rainbow t-shirts with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

''This campaign and the NHS mean a lot to me because, as I'm sure you've read over the years, they've saved my life.

''They've saved my sister's life after she was in a car accident.''

The 49-year-old star also hailed the ''utterly extraordinary'' NHS staff, who showed her and her family ''so much empathy and love'' when her son Theo was tragically born stillborn in 2011.

She continued: ''And, of course, our son Theo was born sleeping at an NHS hospital where all the staff were utterly extraordinary and treated us with so much empathy and love.

''So, I feel like I owe them so much. I feel like we all owe them a debt now and of course for the future to come.''

Amanda also shared how she and her daughters, Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight - whom she has with husband Chris Hughes - used to ''love'' to sing 'Over The Rainbow' together.

She added: ''Last year, I recorded a version of 'Over The Rainbow'.

''It's a song I used to sing as a girl with my nan and grandad and one I love to sing with my daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

''When Marks & Spencer and I were chatting last week we remembered this song and lyrically it feels more relevant now than ever.

''My record label, VirginEMI, have kindly agreed to put the song out with all proceeds going to support this wonderful cause for the NHS.''

The DJ has also launched a charity t-shirt with a rainbow design, the same as the single's artwork, which is available via Marks & Spencer with all of the funds raised from sales going to the NHS.

The t-shirt has been released as part of the 'All In This Together Campaign' amid the coronavirus pandemic as the rainbow has been used as a symbol of gratitude to the NHS during the global health crisis.

Ellie Orton, the CEO at NHS Charities Together, said: ''Everyone has their own reasons to be grateful to the NHS and it is brilliant that Amanda has decided to use her profile and talents to raise money in support of the NHS staff, volunteers and patients who are dealing with the crisis right now.

''I love the message of hope in the song and fingers crossed it will raise lots of money for the appeal.''

'Over The Rainbow' is available to download now on all major streaming services.