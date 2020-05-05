Amanda Bynes is not pregnant.

The 'She's The Man' actress shared a photo of an ultrasound scan on Instagram in March, along with the caption, ''Baby on board'', leading many of her fans to believe she was expecting her first child, but her attorney has insisted that isn't the case.

The lawyer, David Esquibias, said in a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility.

''She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well.''

When Amanda shared the ultrasound picture, her on/off boyfriend, Paul Michael, also shared a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, including a selfie of himself and Amanda and also a similar scan photo with the 'What A Girl Wants' star's name on it.

He captioned the post, which has been removed: ''Baby in the making.''

Shortly after the baby posts made headlines, David appealed for privacy for Amanda while she was ''seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues.''

He said at the time: ''Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false.

''We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.''

Amanda recently got engaged to Paul following a whirlwind romance but their wedding may not happen as the 34-year-old star's mother doesn't approve of their engagement.

The couple - who met earlier this year - got engaged on Valentine's Day, and they shared their happy news on Instagram.

Amanda posted an image of her sparkling diamond ring on the photo-sharing platform and captioned it: ''Engaged to tha love of my life. (sic)''

However, Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse in the past - cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case, as well as her mother Lynn, who is in charge of her affairs.