Amanda Bynes is ''back on track'' and ''doing well''.

The 'She's the Man' actress has revealed she spent the last two months in treatment, where she has been ''working on her coping skills'' and learning to deal with her social anxiety, and is now moving into ''transitional living''.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM ... Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] ... Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals ...

''Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul ... Hope you're all staying safe! (sic)''

Back in March, it was revealed Amanda is receiving ''mental health'' treatment, as her lawyer asked fans not to ''speculate'' on her personal life while she focuses on ''getting better''.

Amanda's lawyer David Esquibias said: ''Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.''

Whilst Amanda - who has struggled with substance abuse in the past - says she is very loved up with partner Paul Michael, she cannot legally get married without the permission of the judge in her conservatorship case.

Explaining how the process works, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, recently said: ''As Amanda's conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter's decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry. If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind.'''