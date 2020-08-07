George and Amal Clooney have donated $100,000 to Lebanese charities following a devastating explosion in Beirut.

The couple have pledged the huge sum after being left ''deeply concerned'' for those in Lebanon's capital city - where Amal was born - following a the massive blast in a warehouse at the port on Tuesday (04.08.20), which has left at least 157 dead, more than 5,000 injured, and thousands missing.

They said in a statement: ''We're both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they've faced in the last few days.

''Three charitable organisations we've found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.

''We will be donating these three $100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can.''

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Amal - whose name is derived from Arabic, meaning ''hope'' - was born in Beirut in 1978 but her family fled the country during the Lebanese Civil War when she was just two years old, and they moved to Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

This comes after the pair - who have three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella together - donated more than $1 million to help those impacted by coronavirus in April.

They made a significant contribution to six charities and organisations around the world, including the Lebanese Food Bank.

The showbiz power couple pledged $250,000 each to The Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, and they gave $300,000 each to the NHS in the UK, the Lebanese Food Bank, and the Lombardo Italy Region, which supports hospitals in Italy.