'Charmed' star Alyssa Milano has given a health update and revealed she's still having ''occasional heart palpitations'' after testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies.
Alyssa Milano is still having ''occasional heart palpitations'' after testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies.
The 47-year-old actress - who revealed last month she had antibodies despite testing negative for the virus in March when she ''basically had every COVID symptom'' - has given her fans a health update on social media.
She wrote on Instagram this week: ''Soooooo....how are you? This is a wellness check and a health update. I'm ok.
''I'm starting to physically feel better. I'm still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations.
''I still forget my words (absolute worst part). But it's not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. (sic)''
The 'Charmed' star revealed she has been having scans but there has been no further cause for concern, although she is ''super scared'' for her family and friends.
She explained: ''I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal. I get super scared sometimes, though.
''Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don't ever want them to have this thing. It's a beast.''
And Alyssa admitted she was worried about her followers and wanted to make sure everyone is ''safe'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She continued: ''So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.
''And I can't help but wonder--how are you? Please be safe. Please let me know you're ok. (sic)''
A few weeks ago, the former 'Desperate Housewives' star took to social media to reveal how the virus was still affecting her body, four months on from her initial diagnosis.
Sharing a video of herself brushing her hair and large clumps coming out, she wrote on Twitter: ''Thought I'd show you what #Covid19 does to your hair ... Please take this seriously. (sic)''
