Alyssa Milano is still struggling with ''lingering effects'' on her body from her coronavirus health battle earlier this year.

The 'Charmed' actress is still having shortness of breath and heart palpitations and her hair is falling out, months after she recovered from the deadly virus.

She told Yahoo! Entertainment: ''There are still lingering effects, like I still have shortness of breath. I still have heart palpitations. I have, like, a high-pitched noise in my ear. My hair is falling out.''

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actress - who has been vocal about her experiences - previously revealed she ''felt like she was dying'' from COVID-19.

She shared on Instagram: ''This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. (sic)''

And Alyssa has urged everyone to wear a face mask and to keep their distance so they don't have to go through what she's been through.

She added: ''Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.) ...

''I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. (sic)''