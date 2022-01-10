Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album - 'The Dream', Alt-J have shared it's third single - 'Hard Drive Gold'. alt-J's latest track follows on from 'U&ME', released in September, and 'Get Better', released in early November last year.
'Hard Drive Gold' is lifted from the Leed's band's eagerly anticipated fourth full length studio album - 'The Dream' which is scheduled for release on the 11th February, nearly five years after the release of their last album, 'RELAXER'.
alt-J's new song channels the hedonistic 80's of Wall Street's traders and money obsessed bankers as Joe Newman sings "Don’t be afraid to make money, boy! Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby."
The visual interpretation of alt-J's latest release is provided by the extraordinary video; co-directed by Joe Newman and his partner Darcy Wallace. The "hero" of the short film, Newman's directorial debut, is Northern Irish pole vaulter Ellie McCartney. McCartney is seen sitting in her living room looking at a picture of her athlete mother as the news reader announces, "This is London bringing you a final warning, you must take cover at once. Move yourself and your family to the safest area you can find and remain there. The longer you stay sheltered, the better for you. Keep your radio at hand for further announcements."
Instead of taking the advice to shelter McCartney grabs a pole vault from her garage and runs through the deserted streets of her housing estate towards the local athletics track where she completes one last vault before.......(No spoilers here!) alt-J posed the question on their Instagram page, "if you had just 4 minutes, what would you do?" Among the replies came, "Save the world with Madonna and Justin Timberlake". I'm not sure that even they could save the world in four minutes.
'The Dream' is out on February 11th via Infectious Music.
