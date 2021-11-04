Perhaps one of the most tear-jerking songs we’ve heard all year, Alt-J present a very hard-hitting view of the COVID-19 pandemic with their new single ‘Get Better’.
This morose, acoustic song comes alongside an animated, pixel-art video created by Stefanie Grunwald and tells the story of a man whose partner is in hospital with COVID-19, only for her suffering to end in tragedy.
“I felt a nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better’,” said frontman Joe Newman. “The context of the coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe – or I hope – that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”
Bandmate Gus Unger-Hamilton confessed that when he first heard the track, he was rather emotional. “I didn’t just get a bit tearful, I broke down. A big, big cry. A cry of the year,” he revealed.
The track follows initial single release ‘U&Me’; the first from their upcoming fourth album ‘The Dream’, which also marks their fourth collaboration with producer Charlie Andrew.
The band have just announced their UK and Ireland tour for May 2022, which will follow their North American tour beginning in February.
‘The Dream’ will be released on February 11th 2022 through Infectious Records.
