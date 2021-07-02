Alicia Vikander has landed a new role as the model of Louis Vuitton's new jewellery collection.
Alicia Vikander is the new face of Louis Vuitton's debut high-jewellery line.
The 'Tomb Raider' star was chosen for the role for her regalness and background in dance.
Michael Burke, the brand’s chief executive officer, said: “She’s very regal but approachable."
The fashion house's womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquie has worked with the 32-year-old actress on her red carpet looks over the years, and knew she was the perfect match for the job.
Michael added how she had "the right energy, and the right type of grace and movement and expression to bring his clothes to life."
Francesca Amfitheatrof is behind the jewellery and her designs were made for women like Alicia.
He continued: “She designs for that type of woman, she doesn’t design girly little flowers. Nobody needs another girly little flower thing, with centre stones and some brilliant diamonds around it. The market is full of that."
Nicholas dressed Alicia for the red carpet when she promoted her 2015 drama film 'The Danish Girl' and the movie star insisted wearing the designer's creations feels like her "armour" that can protect her from the glare of fame.
The Oscar-winner said previously: "Nicolas is a risk-taker. His work is fashion-forward but relatable. I feel cool and feminine in his clothes. They're like my armour."
Nicolas added that the 'Ex Machina' star has a "strong sense of self and style" and praised her for never compromising herself.
He said: "Alicia has a strong sense of self and style. Her life and career have been on a very fast trajectory, and yet she has remained the same determined, confident, and beautiful young woman since the beginning.
"I am always impressed by people who don't make compromises. She can transform herself without betraying herself."
