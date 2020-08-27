Alicia Vikander feels ''very lucky'' she never developed an eating disorder.

The 31-year-old actress trained in ballet from the age of nine, and Alicia thinks she's fortunate she never developed an eating disorder due to the pressures of the ballet lifestyle.

She said: ''Being in a leotard looking at your body in a mirror seven hours a day, six days a week and having people talk about your body in front of you and in front of other girls and boys, growing up with that is not healthy.''

Alicia feels her mother played an important role in helping her to navigate the pressures she faced.

The actress shared: ''I was very lucky to go through ballet school without having an eating disorder. I don't know how, I think it was my mum who talked about it to me every day.''

Alicia has been married to fellow Hollywood star Michael Fassbender since 2017, and she's now keen to work with him again, having met on the set of 'The Light Between Oceans'.

However, Alicia also sees their independence as a strength of their relationship.

The actress told the October issue of ELLE UK magazine: ''I would love to work with him one day, but we're very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship.

''We both take on parts because it's a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again.''

Alicia is also looking forward to returning to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: ''I'm actually really excited. What we've gone through these past few months ... I realise how different it feels being back to what we used to call normality.''