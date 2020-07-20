Alicia Silverstone says Paul Rudd is just like his 'Clueless' character Josh.

The 43-year-old actress shot to fame as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen movie, with Paul as her ex-step-brother and love interest Josh Lucas and Alicia says Paul, 51, is just as ''smart and lovable'' as Josh.

When asked by US Vogue, who is most like their on-screen characters, she replied: ''Paul Rudd maybe? He's just a good guy who's smart and lovable and all those good things that make up Josh. Brittany Murphy was not like Tai. I don't know Stacey Dash well enough to say for certain whether she's like Dionne, but I'm guessing not much.''

Alicia also revealed she knew immediately that Brittany Murphy was perfect the role of socially awkward Tai Frasier in the film and she encouraged director Amy Heckerling to cast her.

She said: ''I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can't remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don't know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable. She's so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to Amy right away 'I think she's the one! She was the best one you guys!' hoping they would agree. She was like 'Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she's the one.'''

Alicia also admitted they she and Brittany - who died from pneumonia in 2009 at the age of 32 - had no idea when they were filming 'Clueless' that it would be a huge hit.

She said: ''I remember her mom was on set a lot. I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don't think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn't know we were in a big movie. Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent and never really paying attention to career stuff at all. I was just doing another job. It was a really great acting part.''