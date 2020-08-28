Alicia Silverstone didn't have ''any interest'' in fashion before starring in 'Clueless'.

The 43-year-old actress starred as fashion-obsessed teen Cher Horowitz in the 1995 movie - which recently celebrated its 25th birthday - but has said she had no ''understanding'' of fashion or style before she landed the role.

She said: ''Before 'Clueless', I didn't have any interest or understanding about fashion. The clothes are the star of the film - or at least the costar!''

Alicia developed her love of fashion thanks to the movie, and can now appreciate the iconic looks worn by her character, including the famous yellow plaid suit, which consisted of a plaid Dolce & Gabbana skirt with a matching jacket, Mary Jane shoes, white knee-high socks, a white tee, and yellow cardigan.

Speaking about the iconic outfit, she said: ''In the early '90s, fashion was heavily influenced by Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. It's a nod to a school girl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashion way. And it's so absurd. Immediately you're transformed and you know the world that you're in, because that's not how kids dress to go to school.''

However, the actress says the outfit almost didn't make the cut.

She added: ''There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and a yellow version. Amy [Heckerling, the movie's director] and Mona [May, the costume designer] chose the yellow one because they felt it was the most appropriate for the scene.''

The outfit has become so iconic that Alicia gets pictures sent to her ''every single Halloween'' of people dressed as Cher Horowitz in their own yellow garb, but the original has apparently been lost forever.

Alicia told Vogue magazine: ''No one knows where that yellow plaid outfit is.''