Alicia Silverstone has been cast in 'Senior Year'.

The 44-year-old star will feature in the high school comedy movie alongside stars such as Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley and Sam Richardson.

The flick tells the story of a cheerleader who wakes up after spending 20 years in a coma and returns to school in a bid to claim the title of prom queen that elude her during her teenage years.

Alex Hardcastle is directing the film, which also stars Angourie Rice, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

Brandon Scott James is writing the screenplay for the movie based on an idea from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner are executive producing the project.

Alicia shot to fame with her role as Cher Horowtiz in the hit 1995 coming-of-age comedy 'Clueless' and previously spoke of her pride that the movie appeals to a new generation of young girls.

She said: "People still love 'Clueless' ... and all the time I hear about it, and I'm happy to hear about it. It's such - Amy Heckerling [the director of 'Clueless'] is brilliant and I love that little, young children are learning about it from their parents, my generation who's showing it to them.

"And then there's older people who are seeing it because they saw it with their kids... it covers every generation and I feel like, what a lovely thing."

However, Alicia confessed that she was initially "overwhelmed" by the fame that came with starring in the film.

She shared: "I was so overwhelmed by being famous because I was such a young girl and it was never really my intention.

"I think I probably missed some emotional steps that needed to happen in a normal situation of development.

"But I also jumped light years ahead in other ways. It's sort of a combo platter. You gain some and you lose some."