Alicia Keys loved her writing sessions with Johnny McDaid as she found them very therapeutic.
Alicia Keys says writing with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid is like having therapy.
The 'No One' hitmaker has released her new self-titled album, 'ALICIA', today (18.09.20), and she penned the single 'Underdog' with a group of songwriters, including Johnny and Ed Sheeran.
The R&B superstar has revealed her sessions with 44-year-old songwriter - who has also co-written tracks for the likes of Pink and Robbie Williams - ended up leading to them digging deep into ''very personal'' and ''very vulnerable'' matters.
Alicia told The Sun newspaper: '''Underdog' is the track with Johnny and Ed Sheeran on it and I guess it just happened as they are friends.
''I love writing with Johnny. He is a very special person to write with. He's actually more a therapist than a songwriter.
''He's really about listening and starting this conversation that allows us to talk about the truth and the heart of the matter. From there we find ourselves stumbling on titles or melodies or stumbling on concepts or thoughts.
''He has a lot of that and so it ends up coming to these very personal, very private, very vulnerable, very honest places. And so that's kind of where 'Underdog' came from.''
The 39-year-old Grammy-winner - who has joined forces with the likes of Sampha, Miguel, Jill Scott, and Khalid on the record - admitted that she was never really into collaborating before because she wasn't keen on getting personal with strangers - but that's no longer the case.
She said: ''I really like collaborating now. At the beginning, I didn't like it at all because I didn't want to talk to people I didn't know. Now it's cool.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...