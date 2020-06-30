Alicia Keys feels it is important to ''hold each other accountable'' amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker wants to encourage her family, friends and others to look at ways they can improve themselves.

She said: ''One of the things I've been thinking about in my family and my friends as well is how important it is to hold each other accountable. What I mean by that is speaking up and saying, 'Hey, that's not cool. That really makes me feel uncomfortable. I would like to explain to you why that makes me feel uncomfortable to me and as my friend, I'd love for you to consider not using that word.' Even as myself, I want to share that I feel very strongly about the N-word. I ask people to replace the word king for that word. Can you say king? Can you say brother? Even giving people another language to use.''

And Chance the Rapper promised the kids that he and their parents were ''fighting for a better world'' for them too.

Speaking on Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, he added: ''Black Lives Matter: I'm sure you guys have been hearing that a lot lately, and maybe curious or had questions about what it means. Black Lives Matter means everybody will be treated fairly and it just means everyone will get a fair shot at life and pursuit of their own happiness and treated like a human being. So as you see all of these things happening in the world, just know that it's your parents fighting for a better world for you guys and wanting to reeducate ourselves as well as you guys on what it means to be a good person.''