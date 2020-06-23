Alicia Keys is set to host a Nickelodeon special about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 39-year-old musician is excited to present 'Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special', as the hour-long show will shine a light on the experiences of black children across the US following recent anti-racism protests.

The award-winning star said: ''I've had a vision of a forum that can engage kids during this time and help to focus our attention on how they might be feeling, and this 'Nick News' special is it!''

Alicia thinks it's important to address the issues of systemic racism and police brutality in America, which were recently thrown into the spotlight following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

The singer - who has Egypt, nine, and Genesis, five, with husband Swizz Beatz - explained: ''Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing.

''But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way. What's happening in the world is not just a problem for the black community, it's all of our problem and we all have to care about it in order to change it!

''This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let's really deep dive together.''

The broadcast will feature Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, and they will be answering questions from children about the campaign and the issue of racism.

'Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special' will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons in the US on Monday (29.06.20).