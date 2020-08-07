Alicia Keys' new brand is ''not another celebrity beauty line''.

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter has partnered with E.l.f. Beauty for a new project, which will include ''skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products'' but it promises to be different from similar celebrity collaborations.

E.l.f's head of corporate communications, Melinda Fried, told CNN: ''This is not another 'celebrity beauty line'. Because Alicia is more than an icon, she's an inspiration.

''In her song lyrics, numerous interviews and editorials, and in her (new book), she has openly and honestly shared her skin struggles, her frustration with society's unrealistic beauty ideals and her own journey to finding clarity, strength and a deeper knowledge of her real self. Now, through this new project, she aims to help others find that same place of peace and power within themselves.''

Fried added that the new line will ''encompass multiple beauty categories'' and added that ''Keys has been very involved in the creative process.''

More details about the range, including a name, will be revealed ''in the coming months.''

Meanwhile, E.l.f. chief executive officer Tarang Amin's previously told WWD: ''She's been wanting to do something in beauty and wellness for quite some time.

''What really appealed to us is she's much more than a celebrity, she's someone of real substance who goes between being a 15-time Grammy Award winner and artist [and] she's got a New York Times bestseller in her book, 'More Myself'. This was really a great marriage between what she stands for and wants to accomplish in beauty and wellness and what we stand for.''

Alicia's brand is set to focus on ''inclusivity, empowerment, wellness and self care''.

Amin added: ''It's so much more than just the products. She has such important messaging on inclusivity, empowerment, wellness, self care, rituals - so really being able to bring all those elements out in rich storytelling is a key part of what this brand is going to be about.''

The new project will be fully owned by E.l.f., but Alicia is set to become a shareholder.