Alicia Keys says her skin is affected by "good energy".

The 40-year-old singer released her skincare line Keys Soulcare that comes with a positive affirmation meant to be spoken as you wash your face as she noticed that she breaks out when she is in a negative environment.

Chatting to Refinery29, she said: "For me, I've realised that the glow is about what's surrounding you, what energy you're holding and keeping, what people are around you;

"When my skin was not good, it's because the energy around me was not good. That's why Keys Soulcare is all about creating the good energy that we all need."

It comes after the 'No One' hitmaker added three body care products to her line - including a Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream, and Sacred Body Oil - in hopes of changing the way people view their bodies.

She explained: "I think so many of us feel a certain way about our body and even our experience in our body. So I love that with the Hand + Body Wash, for example, the mantra is 'I love myself as I am.' I mean, rub that on your body, think of that, and I feel like it changes everything for the day."

Meanwhile, Alicia recently vowed to "celebrate skin" with her beauty brand. The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker - who launched the line in December - wanted to give people a chance to not only "explore themselves" but also fill their spirit and share their "light".

Taking to the brand's Instagram account, she said: "Wherever you are in your journey to greatness, welcome. I can’t wait to create this community with you. From celebrating our skin to amplifying our voices, this is a space to explore ourselves, fill our spirit and share our light."