Alicia Keys loves to unwind by doing face masks with her son.

The 'No One' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old Egypt and six-year-old Genesis with husband Swizz Beatz - took to Instagram to share a video of her applying her own brand Keys Soulcare's Harmony mask on her "little guy" on Sunday (17.01.21).

The Grammy-winner captioned the clip: "One of my favorite ways to spend @Keyssoulcare Sunday is having some fun with my little guy."

Alicia recently vowed to "celebrate skin" with her beauty brand.

The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker - who launched the line in December - wanted to give people a chance to not only "explore themselves" but also fill their spirit and share their "light".

Taking to the brand's Instagram account, she said: "Wherever you are in your journey to greatness, welcome. I can’t wait to create this community with you. From celebrating our skin to amplifying our voices, this is a space to explore ourselves, fill our spirit and share our light."

Meanwhile, Alicia previously admitted she felt "really self-conscious" when she struggled with acne in the past, due to constantly having to wear make-up for television appearances or photo shoots.

She said: “I’ve always had a challenging time with my skin and having to figure out how to manage it, and be in the spotlight. Having to constantly be in this crazy cycle of putting on make-up to cover the bumps and scars and then because I had make-up on under the hot lights, there were more bumps and scars. I felt like I had to hide everything and I felt really self-conscious.

“I struggled so much in my skin and really even being clear about my self-confidence and self-worth. So, it’s a dream come true, [as] I’ve always wanted to create something [like this] because I wanted something that would work for me when I was having difficult times; that would make me feel great and that was also good for me.”