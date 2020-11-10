Alicia Keys has admitted she loves expressing her African heritage through her hair and feels "royal" when she dons braids.
Alicia Keys "feels royal" when she wears braids.
The 'No One' hitmaker loves having braids because it makes her feel proud to show off her African heritage.
Speaking in the Autumn/Winter 20/21 edition of GLAMOUR UK - of which she is the cover star - Alicia said: “Hair is such a gorgeous expression of our individuality and deserves to be respected. I’ve always been proud of wearing braids and I love learning about the power of hair. I’ve always felt royal when I wear braids. There’s something so beautiful about the Blackness of it, about my African ancestry that I just feel truly connected to.”
Elsewhere, the 39-year-old Grammy-winner admitted she felt "really self-conscious" when she struggled with acne in the past, due to constantly having to wear make-up for television appearances or photo shoots, and that's why she decided to launch her own skincare brand, Keys Soulcare.
She said: “I’ve always had a challenging time with my skin and having to figure out how to manage it, and be in the spotlight. Having to constantly be in this crazy cycle of putting on make-up to cover the bumps and scars and then because I had make-up on under the hot lights, there were more bumps and scars. I felt like I had to hide everything and I felt really self-conscious.
“I struggled so much in my skin and really even being clear about my self-confidence and self-worth. So, it’s a dream come true, [as] I’ve always wanted to create something [like this] because I wanted something that would work for me when I was having difficult times; that would make me feel great and that was also good for me.”
Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK Autumn/Winter 20/21 print issue available now on newsstands or by visting www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/alicia-keys-glamour-uk-cover-2020.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...