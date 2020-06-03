Alicia Keys has ''always cared'' about her skin care but notes that everyone is ''different'' when it comes to their beauty routine.
Alicia Keys has ''always cared'' about skin care.
The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker admits that everyone is ''different'' when it comes to their beauty routine and she credits water as being a big part of her skin care regime.
She said: ''I've always cared about skin care but ... I didn't always have good skin ... Everybody's different. You have to keep trying to find what's good for you. Sometimes it takes a minute. I didn't even think about water as a part of my skin care regimen.''
And the 39-year-old singer admits her hair takes a ''beating''.
Speaking about her haircare and style routine, she added to Vogue magazine: ''My hair definitely takes a beating for sure ... There's so many gorgeous ways to wrap your head ... The thing I love the most is by the time I wrap it on my head, you have no idea what the colour is gonna be ... It's a beautiful expression. Even if I'm just gonna be able to walk around the block because I can't go anywhere, I'm still gonna be shining.''
Meanwhile, Alicia previously confessed she finds going without make-up ''really empowering''.
She said: ''[It's] really freeing. The thing is... it kinda came from because we put so many limitations on ourselves, we put limitations on each other, society puts limitations on us, and in a lot of ways, I'm sick of it, I'm over it. And that's in a lot of ways, what the music is about, it's about being our own unique selves, because we each have something that no one else has and it would be so amazing to embrace each other, how we are.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
With a jazz musician for a father, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones grew up in...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...
A double-decker, monster-man sandwich of a movie with all the condiments dripping off and the...
Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) is a Vegas card sharp come gangster and former member...