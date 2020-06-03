Alicia Keys has ''always cared'' about skin care.

The 'If I Ain't Got You' hitmaker admits that everyone is ''different'' when it comes to their beauty routine and she credits water as being a big part of her skin care regime.

She said: ''I've always cared about skin care but ... I didn't always have good skin ... Everybody's different. You have to keep trying to find what's good for you. Sometimes it takes a minute. I didn't even think about water as a part of my skin care regimen.''

And the 39-year-old singer admits her hair takes a ''beating''.

Speaking about her haircare and style routine, she added to Vogue magazine: ''My hair definitely takes a beating for sure ... There's so many gorgeous ways to wrap your head ... The thing I love the most is by the time I wrap it on my head, you have no idea what the colour is gonna be ... It's a beautiful expression. Even if I'm just gonna be able to walk around the block because I can't go anywhere, I'm still gonna be shining.''

Meanwhile, Alicia previously confessed she finds going without make-up ''really empowering''.

She said: ''[It's] really freeing. The thing is... it kinda came from because we put so many limitations on ourselves, we put limitations on each other, society puts limitations on us, and in a lot of ways, I'm sick of it, I'm over it. And that's in a lot of ways, what the music is about, it's about being our own unique selves, because we each have something that no one else has and it would be so amazing to embrace each other, how we are.''