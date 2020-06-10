Alicia Keys felt ''so uncomfortable'' and ''unclear'' during her 20s.

The 39-year-old musician enjoyed huge success with her 2001 debut album 'Songs in A Minor', but Alicia wouldn't return to her 20s even if someone paid her.

She shared: ''I swear, I wouldn't go back to being 20 if somebody paid me - it was literally the worst time ever.

''I wanted to fit in so desperately. I was so blind, so dependent on everybody else's opinions, so uncomfortable, so unclear.''

Alicia's issues came to a head in 2006, when she suffered an emotional meltdown during a photo shoot.

The New York-born star responded to the situation by cancelling her engagements and embarking on a solo pilgrimage to Egypt.

Speaking to the July issue of InStyle magazine, she said: ''It was either get the hell away or just explode.''

Around the same time, Alicia wrote a series of empowering tracks.

But in retrospect, she admits they were written in part to drag herself ''out of a rut''.

She said: ''There hasn't been one that I wrote because I actually believed it at the time. I needed to pull myself out of a rut or a place of confusion.''

However, over time, Alicia realised that her ''humility was sometimes a mask for self-worth issues''.

The award-winning singer - who has Egypt, nine, and Genesis, five, with her husband, hip-hop star Swizz Beatz - explained: ''I was kind of cutting off my blessings.

''But I started to recognise, 'Wow, I have this wrong' ... Swizz is such a wild dreamer, and he loves beautiful art, beautiful clothes, and things that are well made.

''I've learned that I can totally remain humble but I don't have to cut off the wonderful things that I deserve.''