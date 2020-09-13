Alicia Keys ''despises'' the word celebrity.

The 'No One' hitmaker admits she hates the term celebrity as she feels it is such an ''empty word'' and she finds it frustrating when other famous people choose not to use their platform to speak up about how they're feeling.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, she said: ''First of all, I despise the word celebrity, to me it's such an empty word. And second of all, this idea that people who might be well-known are not supposed to be intelligent or thoughtful or interesting is a misconception and demeaning. People who tell artists or athletes who are very outspoken politically to just sing their song or just play their sport, it's so rude. Anytime anyone says that, I say f*** you. Because that's what is wrong with America in a lot of ways, this idea of staying in your lane. And if we're not involved in politics then that's how crazy people start running things.''

Meanwhile, Alicia heaped praise on this generation, insisting they will ''heal'' the world and ''make sure their voices are heard''.

She said: ''Dear Class of 2020, congratulations! You've accomplished something remarkable. But let's be honest, it's been a hard week, and a hard month and a hard year. Right now, it may not feel like there's much to celebrate, and that's okay. It's okay to not be okay right now. I know so many of you are not thinking about your time at school, you're thinking about what's happening right now in the present. You're thinking about marching and protesting and making sure your voices are heard in a time where we cannot be silent.

''And I feel you, so much. The world feels broken right now. It is broken right now in so many ways, but you're taking your heartbreak and your outrage and you're putting it into action and you are showing that your generation is the one that's gonna heal this. And I promise to always be by your side no matter where the fight for justice takes us next.''