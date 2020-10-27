Alicia Keys and DaBaby are among the latest additions to the lineup for the 2020 MTV EMAs on November 8.
Alicia Keys and DaBaby are among the artists set to perform at the 2020 MTV EMAs.
The November 8 ceremony will also see "special appearances" from Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Madison Beer, Anitta, Winnie Harlow and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.
Plus, performances by Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G - who is nominated for Best Collaboration for 'Tusa' with Nicki Minaj, as well as Best Latin, Best Video, and local award category Best Latin American Central Act - and Jack Harlow and Tate McRae, who will make their EMAs debut.
The new additions join previously confirmed acts Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, and hosts Little Mix.
Lady GaGa leads the nominations with seven nods.
The 'Born This Way' singer could walk away with Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video for her duet with Ariana Grande, 'Rain On Me'. The track is also up for Best Song and Best Collaboration.
Meanwhile, BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods apiece. The Korean boy band are up for Best Song with their track 'Dynamite' whilst they will also go head-to-head with Gaga as well as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Little Mix in Best Pop.
Unsurprisingly, they are also up for Best Group, fending off the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO and Little Mix, who are also up for the accolade.
Justin is also up for Biggest Fans where his supporters will go against those belonging to the likes of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.
Elsewhere, the Best UK & Ireland Act title will be fought between Dave, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Little Mix and Stormzy, whilst Best Artist will see Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd go head-to-head.
The two-hour 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8.
