Alicia Keys thinks 2020 has been ''The Great Transformation''.

The 'No One' hitmaker admits the last few months - which has seen the world battle through the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement - have been tough but praised the music, insisting we ''need it now more than ever''.

Speaking before she performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, she said: ''2020 has been something, and nothing is the same, is it? But you know what I call it? I call it The Great Transformation. One thing that's true, you can never stop the music. We need it now more than ever.''

Meanwhile, Alicia previously insists it is important to ''hold each other accountable'' amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker wants to encourage her family, friends and others to look at ways they can improve themselves.

She said: ''One of the things I've been thinking about in my family and my friends as well is how important it is to hold each other accountable. What I mean by that is speaking up and saying, 'Hey, that's not cool. That really makes me feel uncomfortable. I would like to explain to you why that makes me feel uncomfortable to me and as my friend, I'd love for you to consider not using that word.' Even as myself, I want to share that I feel very strongly about the N-word. I ask people to replace the word king for that word. Can you say king? Can you say brother? Even giving people another language to use.''