Alice Levine is leaving BBC Radio 1.

The 34-year-old broadcaster is departing the radio station after nine years, with her final afternoon show with co-host Dev Griffin set to air on August 9th, and the star admitted she has made ''friends for life'' in the job.

She wrote on Instagram: ''End of an era

''I've decided it's the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1.

''It's 9 years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show. So many big moments have happened since then and I have met friends for life. The team at R1 are the funniest, smartest and most-hardworking. I can't believe I got to be in the gang for a bit.

''Huge thanks to Rhys Hughes who believed I could do a show in the John Peel slot talking about new music even though I said I was mainly listening to Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell (!). To Matt Fincham and Adele Cross who very patiently stood with me whilst I crashed the vocals, pressed the wrong buttons and had a prolonged crisis of confidence in those early off-air days (and beyond!).

''Then I somehow managed to bag the very best producers, who shared their immense experience and time - and often their jokes to say as my own!

Let this, my last radio shout out, go to: Stocker, Mel, Tash, Aled, Kate, Ian, Trav, Jenny and Liam. Words can't do you justice!

''With their nurturing, we won a Music Week Best Show Award, we did incredible broadcasts from Glastonbury, the Brits, Big Weekends, sessions at Maida Vale and interviewed some of the most exciting people in movies and music. We've also had a dead nice time and hopefully said some things that have made you laugh.

''From 10-midnight with Phil, to Weekend PM, then Weekend Breakfast, and now my Fri/Sat/Suns with Dev, I can't believe how much we've packed in... (sic)''

Alice - who is yet to reveal her next role - also thanked the listeners for tuning into her show, and admitted her time on the station has been ''a gift of a job''.

She added: ''If you've listened to the show or got in touch with one of your amazing stories over the years, I can't thank you enough. To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job!

''Just to say you can no longer reach me on 81199, new number to follow (sic)''

Her announcement comes just two months after Maya Jama took to Instagram to reveal she was leaving Radio 1.

She wrote: ''My loveess ... I've made the very difficult decision not to continue my Radio 1 contract from June, As you know I have been juggling & There are a lot of exciting commitments happening that would mean I'm not able to dedicate the time needed to my weekly radio show. I've loved every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship during the last two years. It's been a JOURNEY, Thanks to all you cuties that tuned into the show every weekend, it was so great to hear that we have been getting the largest proportion of under 35s tuning in for our on-demand show on BBC Sounds. So we are going out with a bang! Love youuuuu listeners (sic)''