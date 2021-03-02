Alice Eve has been cast in horror movie 'The Queen Mary', which is the first of a planned trilogy.
Alice Eve is to star in horror movie 'The Queen Mary'.
The 39-year-old actress has boarded the flick, which is being directed by Gary Shore from a script he has written with Stephen Oliver and Tom Vaughan. It is hoped that the project will be the first of a planned trilogy.
Plot details on the film are being kept under wraps but it is inspired by tales of haunting on the famed ocean liner that is now permanently docked in California. The multi-storied ship receives two million visitors per year and was named Time magazine's most haunted place in the world.
The project has been developed and produced by Brett Tomberlin, along with Nigel Sinclair and Nicholas Ferrall of White Horse Pictures, as well as Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Jason Newmark and Laurie Cook.
Mali Elfman is producing the movie alongside Mark Tomberlin and Jordan Rambis who are executive producing for Imagination Design Works.
In a statement, Gary said: "I'm fascinated, obsessed and disturbed by this ship – there's something very dark and human about her. It's a stylistic tightrope between reverence and horror."
Tomberlin added: "We were immediately obsessed with Gary's intelligent and twisted multi-film take on a great American legend and could not be more excited working with an extremely gifted actor in bringing this story to audiences around the world."
Alice's previous credits include the TV series 'Belgravia' and she is currently shooting 'The Power' for Amazon Studios.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Annie Parker is a fun-loving young woman struggling with the difficulties of motherhood, a husband...
While this low-key thriller is strikingly well shot and acted, it never seems like it...
Chloe is a financially unstable owner of a motel whose life is made all the...
After his successful re-imagining of the Star Trek universe four years ago, Abrams dives even...
The Enterprise crew find themselves in more danger than they ever cared to imagine when...
Captain Kirk and his formidable Enterprise crew are back and this time danger is closer...
A decade after Men in Black II, the cast and crew attempt to rekindle that...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...