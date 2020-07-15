With the news that face masks are now becoming mandatory in shops and supermarkets in the UK (as in many countries), it's plain to see that the world is still divided on the issue. Most see it as an important step in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and any discomfort is worth it in the long run, while others are calling it a violation of their human rights.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

We're using music to tell you that it is your duty as a citizen to stop the spread of this pandemic by taking the responsibility to cover your face.

1. He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask) - Alice Cooper

Genuinely the first song that came to mind when working on the theme for this playlist. Of course, the song (from the 1986 album Constrictor), was actually written for the sixth installment of the Friday the 13th horror series, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. We wouldn't recommend wearing a hockey mask in place of a surgical one though.

2. I Got Protection - Chic

The first line is "I've got protection from your infection" so it's far too appropriate to leave off this week's playlist. The song appeared on the disco group's fourth studio album Real People, released in 1980. Not a particularly well-remembered album, but by no means unsuccessful.

3. The Mask - The Fugees

From the hip hop trio's Grammy-winning second (and final) album release The Score, 'The Mask' is really about wearing a mask to protect your identity on the streets. The most poignant line for our current situation? It's: "Yeah everybody wear the mask but how long will it last?"

4. Keep It On - Adam Jospeh ft. Valentina

All die-hard fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will understand the reference in this epic tune by iconic queer producer Adam Joseph. He samples the moment Valentina attempted to get away with lip-synching for her life with her lace mask over her mouth. When RuPaul asked her to remove it, she utters the classic line: "I'd like to keep it on, please". Which is something we'll be saying long after masks are no longer mandatory in stores.

5. I Can Breathe Again - Baywood

Doctors and surgeons alike are rolling their eyes at the suggestion that masks can restrict a person's oxygen levels. We offer a different perspective with Baywood's song 'I Can Breathe Again'; masks enable us to breathe MORE freely, without worrying about catching or transmitting COVID-19.

6. I Wear A Mask - Capitano

German band Capitano may not be being literal when they sing "I wear a mask wherever I go", but you should be. Also, this is one hell of a catchy tune if you've never heard it before.

7. Mask Off - Future

"F**k it, mask off" is the exact opposite message we're trying to spread but it's one of the more popular mask-related tunes on our playlist. It's without doubt Future's biggest hit, and was released on his self-titled album in 2017. It's a great song. But keep your mask "on".