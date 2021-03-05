Alice Cooper thought he was his stage persona and needed to wear make-up at the height of his addiction battle.
Alice Cooper didn't know if he should leave the house with his make-up on at the height of his drink and drug addiction.
The 73-year-old rocker - who got sober almost four decades ago - has recalled how he was unable to identify himself from his stage persona, who is famous for wearing signature black eye make-up and parading on stage with snakes around his neck, during his "drinking and drugging days".
The rock legend - whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier - admitted his mental state was like a "very organised schizophrenia", and he had to learn how to "co-exist" as Alice and himself.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: “There was a long time when I couldn’t separate the two.
“When I was drinking and drugging, I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave the house with make-up on.
“I felt I was going to disappoint people if I walked out without a snake around my neck.
“When I got sober, I went, ‘OK, I have to co-exist with this guy’. I mean, Alice is my favourite rock star but he stays on stage and I go back up to my normal life.
“That’s why I can speak about Alice in the third person. Somebody will bring in a costume and I’ll go, ‘No, Alice would never wear that!’
“It’s actually a very organised schizophrenia.”
The 'School's Out' hitmaker - who released his 28th album, 'Detroit Stories', last month - credits giving up booze and drugs for being able to still tour in his 70s.
He added: “I don’t know what age Alice is. He could be 18, he could be 23, he could be 30.
“I’m in really good shape because I’ve never smoked and I quit drinking 38 years ago. I can do five shows a week whereas guys my age can generally do just two.”
And Alice has Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger, 77, who he quipped is “the prototype, the Energizer bunny who just goes on forever", for never losing his passion for and desire to make and perform rock 'n' roll.
He concluded: "We all look up to Mick and we’ve all taken a little bit from him.
“And I’ve never lost my love for rock and roll. I do it with real enthusiasm. I never mail it in.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
In 1752, The Collins family moves from Liverpool for a new life in North America....
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...