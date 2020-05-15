Alice Cooper has released new song 'Don't Give Up' to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Poison' rocker teamed up with producer Bob Ezrin on his latest single, which was recorded in lockdown using remote technology, in a bid to to unite people during the global health crisis.

He said: '''Don't Give Up' is out today! It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together.''

The song is accompanied with a special music video, which saw 20,000 fans send in their clips of themselves holding up notes with motivational messages.

'Don't Give Up' is set to be released as a limited edition 7-inch picture disc on August 14.

The 72-year-old star is currently hard at work on his next album, the follow-up to 2017's 'Paranormal'.

In March, the 'Feed My Frankenstein' singer revealed he's been using the lockdown to complete his new solo record.

He said: ''While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I'm going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done.

''At least now I won't be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows.

''I don't like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energising.''

'Don't Give Up' is out now on all major streaming services.