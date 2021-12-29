Alice Cooper provided financial security for his touring crew during the pandemic.
Alice Cooper set funds aside to assist his touring crew during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The 73-year-old rocker - whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier - has revealed he financially supported his staff during the pandemic and he hopes that other musicians did the same.
He told Forbes magazine: "We could see that it was… something,” he said. “So we put money aside as a backup for them. Because we knew that their unemployment would run out, you know? And then they’d have something to go to. I think all responsible bands did that. Hopefully.
"Because these are people we live with. We work with them every day. The guys that run the stage are as important as the guys that play guitar. So we made sure that everybody was covered. And that was really important. Hey, we thought this thing was gonna last a month! 18 months?! Unreal."
The 'Poison' hitmaker went on to reveal that while he doesn't meet any fans - other than VIPs - at his concerts, everyone has a "great story" when he gets to chat to them at music conventions.
He added: "Here’s the deal: Generally, I get into town, we play the show and I leave. I don’t meet anybody - except the VIPs afterwards. You never meet the audience. When I do these [conventions], everybody’s got a story. ‘I saw you in 1973!’ ‘I saw you in 1981!’ ‘I saw you in 1995!’ They all have great stories. And I love hearing that! This is the only time where I can really go one-on-one with fans."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
In 1752, The Collins family moves from Liverpool for a new life in North America....
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...