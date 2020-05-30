Alice Cooper has been learning to tap-dance during quarantine.

The 72-year-old rocker and his wife Sheryl Goddard, 64, have been enjoying some quiet family time with their children and grandchildren during the Covid-19 lockdown and Alice has even decided to learn a new skill.

Speaking to Billboard, he explained: ''You know that Geico commercial with the whole family clogging? That's us. We have a friend who's a great tap dancer, and every Wednesday night, he has an hour-long online class. So the whole family goes in the backyard where we have all this plywood on the ground, and everybody's got tap shoes on. My wife and daughters are professional dancers, so they're way ahead of me. But every Wednesday night is tap night.''

Meanwhile, Alice recently dropped the new Covid-inspired track, 'Don't Give Up', which features a message of hope and encouragement.

Cooper explained: ''We wanted to make sure that Alice for once is not trying to scare you. Alice is trying to encourage you.''

The basic tracks for 'Don't Give Up' were started in Detroit with longtime producer Bob Ezrin, while Alice recorded the vocals and the video at his Paradise Valley, Arizona home.

The song was completed with members of his touring band - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Nita Strauss and Tommy Henricksen, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel -- participating from remote locations.

Alice's next concert is scheduled for October 30 and he is confident it will go ahead.

He explained in a message on his website: ''I think you're gonna find that 30 per cent of the audience will be afraid to go to concerts, but 70 per cent can't wait to go.''