Ali Fedotowsky has suffered an ''almost debilitating'' miscarriage.

The former 'Bachelorette' star was expecting her third child with her husband Kevin Manno - with whom she already has Molly, four, and Riley, two - but has revealed she tragically lost her baby.

Writing on Instagram, Ali explained: ''I am 1 in 4. I had a miscarriage recently (I'm at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I'm not sharing this because I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don't feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could've been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it's sad. I want to share this because I think it's important. (sic)''

The beauty, 35, went on to say she was left traumatised when she miscarried at home, as she ''passed the gestational sac'' in her own bedroom.

She added: ''It's such a long story of how it all happened. I'm not ready to fully talk about it and I honestly don't know if I ever will be. (CONTENT WARNING - this may be difficult to read. Especially for those who have experienced a pregnancy loss)

''It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping. I passed the gestational sac - which was the size of a plum - in my bedroom. I was in complete shock when it happened. I sat and stared at it for hours - not able to fully comprehend what happened. And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating. (sic)''

Ali reached out to others who have ''experienced pregnancy loss'', and said her own experience hit her ''so much harder than [she] could have imagined''.

She concluded her post: ''I'm writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you. We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who's had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you're going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid - whatever they may be (sic)''