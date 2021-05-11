Alfred Molina agreed to star in 'The Water Man' after realising David Oyelowo's talent as a director on the short film 'Big Guy'.
Alfred Molina knew that David Oyelowo would be a talented director after starring in his short film 'Big Guy'.
The 67-year-old actor plays the role of Jim Bussey in David's feature directorial debut 'The Water Man' but had already been aware of the star's talent behind the camera for several years.
Alfred told ComicBook.com: "Everyone's saying that this is ... they're making a big emphasis that this is David's first feature film, which, of course, is true, but he directed a short called 'Big Guy' that I was in. That was about 10 years ago now, maybe more. And that was a real eye-opener to me, in terms of David's quality as a director."
The 'Boogie Nights' star continued: "He and I have been friends since the early 2000s, when we worked together on a film with Ken Branagh, and I was very impressed with him, not just as an actor, but also just as a human being, and we stayed in touch.
"And then when he sent this script, the short, that's when I thought, 'Hmm'. And I go, 'Well, not every wonderful actor makes a wonderful director, but I'll throw the dice,' as it were. And I thought it might be fun just to hang around with David for a few days."
Alfred said: "On that movie, he absolutely, absolutely revealed skills as a director that I thought, 'Hmm, yeah. This isn't just a vanity thing. This isn't just an actor saying to himself, 'Oh, I think I'll be a director.'
"That happens often enough, but this is seriously a guy who had chops as a director. So when he offered me 'The Water Man', I didn't hesitate."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
After the death of his father, Brian, Kathy and their son Jake move into a...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
In this pointed and involving New York drama, the snap of realistic dialogue more than...
After living together for 39 years, Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) are able...
Romantic comedies depend on the sympathies of an audience, but in this scruffy movie actor-filmmaker...
In a magical world of fairies and goblins, two worlds live secluded from each other,...
Ben and George have been together for four years and finally decide to get married....
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Justin is an average boy with big dreams living in a Kingdom where the Queen...
Pixar revisits the characters from 2001's Monsters, Inc. for a frat-house prequel. Which is kind...
There's an intriguing premise to this snappy action thriller, but it's never properly developed by...
Nathan Harper is a popular kid, he's on the school wrestling team and like most...
For over 12 years Prospera and her daughter Miranda have been exiled by Prospera's brother...